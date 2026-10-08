Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Cremated With State Honours At Pune Farmhouse

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at Donje near Pune on Thursday. The actor's last rites were performed at his farmhouse, a place he had been closely associated with over the years.

Film celebrities including Jackie Shroff and Anil Sharma were present at his funeral, along with several political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the actor's native village to pay his last respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai.

Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

According to NDTV sources, Nana Patekar - who was at home with his nephew Prasad Patekar - had been complaining of a headache since last night. The actor was later found unconscious, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Information shared by Manipal Hospital said that the doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response.

The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar became known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex, unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Yeshwant, among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in the 1978 film Gaman. During the early 2000s, Nana Patekar received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Taxi No 9211 (2006). He also received widespread praise for playing the gangster 'Uday Shetty' in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

Nana Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

The actor was last seen publicly four days ago in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony.

ALSO READ: Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75, Was Found Unconscious At His Goa Residence