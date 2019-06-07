Venkatesh Daggubati To Star In The Telugu Remake Of Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De

Caption: Venkatesh Daggubati shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: Facebook )

Highlights Suresh Babu will make Telugu remake of 'De De Pyaar De' The Telugu remake will star Venkatesh Daggubati in lead role Suresh Babu's production house completed 55 years in the industry

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati will star in the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's latest release De De Pyaar De, producer Suresh Babu announced on Wednesday. On the occasion of renowned production house Suresh Productions completing 55 years, its Managing Director Suresh Babu spoke to media and opened up about the banner's upcoming projects. "We are currently shooting Venky Mama in Kashmir. The pre-production work on Hiranyakashyapa (starring Rana Daggubati), which will be India's biggest film, has been going on for three years now. As a company, we hope to make more films than before. We recently acquired the Telugu remake rights of De De Pyaar De and it will star Venkatesh Daggubati. We also have films planned with Tharun Bhascker and Trinadha Rao with Venkatesh," he said.

Suresh Babu also said that they plan to make films in Tamil as well as in Hindi.

On Suresh Productions clocking 55 years, Suresh Babu said: "It's not easy to stay relevant even after 55 years. We are really blessed to continue in the industry. What was once a production company is slowly turning into a content, talent management and technology company. This is a complete ecosystem that Rana and I are trying to put together."

Suresh Productions' upcoming release is Samantha Akkineni starrer Telugu comedy Oh Baby.