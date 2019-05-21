De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn, Tabu And Rakul Preet's Film 'Witnesses Growth'

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, witnessed growth on the third day of its release. The film, which opened in theatres on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 38.54 crore within three days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his latest tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film's business suffered due to the polling held on Sunday. The film collected Es 14.74 crore on Sunday. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "De De Pyaar De witnesses day-wise growth... Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts... Mumbai and Delhi-NCR multiplexes lead... Weekdays crucial... Fri 10.41 cr, Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: Rs 38.54 cr. India biz."

#DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth... Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts... Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead... Weekdays crucial... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: 38.54 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019

De De Pyaar De opened in theatres on Friday. The romantic comedy had a dull start. However, the film later picked pace during the course of evening. De De Pyaar De picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3. Fri 10.41 cr (incl Thu previews). India biz," read a tweet shared by Taran Adarsh.

#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

De De Pyaar De, produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by debutant Akiv Ali, showcases the complicated love story of a 50-year-old Ashish, played by Ajay Devgn and 26-year-old Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh). They find themselves attracted to each other but must get Ashish's family's approval first, which also includes his children and his ex-wife (played by Tabu). The film also stars Alok Nath and Jinny Sheirgill in pivotal roles.

