Venkatesh Daggubati And Naga Chaitanya In A Priceless Throwback Pic, Super-Liked By Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Venkatesh Daggubati Instagrammed this photo (courtesy venkateshdaggubati)

Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati shared a heart-felt post on his father Daggubati Ramanaidu's birth anniversary on Instagram along with a throwback photo, featuring himself and nephew Naga Chaitanya. Producer-politician Daggubati Ramanaidu was the founder of Suresh Productions banner, which is now being headed by his eldest son Suresh Babu. Naga Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and his first wife Laxmi Daggubati, who is the younger sister of Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu. Venkatesh Daggubati's throwback photo was also re-shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram story with these words: "Love this!" The actress married Naga Chaitanya in October 2017.

Here's how Venkatesh Daggubati remembered his father in his touching post: "You are with us more than ever Nanna as we make your dream come true. Miss you more than ever too. Happy Birthday!" He also attached a poster of his upcoming film Venky Mama, in which Venkatesh co-stars with nephew Naga Chaitanya for the first time. The poster also comes with a quote dedicated to Daggubati Ramanaidu by Suresh Babu, who is producing the movie: "It's always been your dream to see your son and grandson on screen together. At this moment, when it's a reality, we miss you more than ever."

Previously in 2016, Venkatesh Daggubati featured in a special appearance in Naga Chaitanya's Premam. Earlier in March, pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the wedding of Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha went crazy viral. The big fat Jaipur wedding was also attended by superstar Salman Khan.

Directed by KS Ravindra, Venky Mama is a much-awaited Telugu project but no release date has been announced yet.