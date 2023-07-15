Inside Anil Kapoor's Austria Diaries With 'Dearesr Friend' Venkatesh Daggubati

Image was shared by Anil Kapoor. (Courtesy: anilskapoor )

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of his Hotstar web series The Night Manager, took some time off from his busy schedule to spend time with his wife Sunita Kapoor in Austria in Europe. While in Austria, Anil Kapoor also met his "dear" friend Venkatesh Daggubati and also treated his fans to a candid image of the two of them. In the picture, we can see the two veteran actors, sharing a laugh while dressed in their casual best. Sharing the image on his Instagram stories, Anil Kapoor wrote, "With my dearest friend Venky in Austria."

Anil Kapoor also posted some pictures with his wife Sunita Kapoor from his trip to Austria. Take a look:

Anil Kapoor recently completed forty years in the Hindi film industry. He wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark the occasion. He especially thanked his late father Surinder Kapoor, and big brother Boney Kapoor for believing in his potential and launching him in Woh 7 Din.

Anil began his post with a gratitude note. It read, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer...40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you're doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I'm meant to do and this is who I'm supposed to be..." Then he added the names of the special persons in his life. "So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I'd especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu Saab, my brother Boney Kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I'm also eternally grateful to Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could've hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you." Anil continued.

Anil concluded his post with a mention of his upcoming projects. "To mark the completion of these 40 years, I'm coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done," he wrote.

Hrithik Roshan, who will be Anil's co-star in Fighter wrote, "And your best work just keeps getting better. you are at your BEST in Fighter !! Too good !!

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has been garnering a lot of praise for his performance in The Night Manager. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of The Night Manager, wrote this for Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor continues to be the actor around whom the story revolves. As the dapper baddie who seeks profit and power in the business of war and destruction, he blends dashes of flair with consistently understated style. Embodying viciousness in its most egregious forms, he opts for an approach that only suggests, rather than outwardly expresses, the character's carefully disguised malice.