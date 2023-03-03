Venkatesh Daggubati On Working In Crime Drama Rana Naidu: 'It's Been An Exciting Journey'

Venkatesh Daggubati in a still from the trailer of Rana Naidu. (courtesy: venkateshdaggubati)

Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Rana Daggubati's father in the Netflix series Rana Naidu. In the series, he will be seen locking horns with Rana as both take on the role of troubled father and son.

Sharing his experience working in 'Rana Naidu', Venkatesh said, "It's been an exciting journey for me so far. Working on a series is very different from working on a film, and it took some time for me to get used to the pace and style of the storytelling." The actor went on to reveal that playing a negative character was a refreshing change of pace for him and allowed him to explore new facets of his craft.

"I've always been drawn to complex characters, and my role in Rana Naidu is no different. It's challenging to play a character that's so different from who you are as a person, but it's also incredibly rewarding," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais are also a part of Rana Naidu.

