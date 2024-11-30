Advertisement

Vedang Raina's "No Shave November" Challenge - We Have Officially Seen Everything

Vedang Raina made his acting debut with The Archies.

Read Time: 2 mins
Vedang Raina's "No Shave November" Challenge - We Have Officially Seen Everything
Vedang Raina shared this image on his Instagram story.
New Delhi:

Vedang Raina is making our hearts flutter again. How? By embracing his clean-shaven look. The actor has bid adieu to his bearded avatar which was likely a part of the No Shave November challenge. Now, he is back to his original no-beard-no-mustache appearance. Showcasing the transformation, Vedang uploaded a couple of pictures on his Instagram Stories. The text read, “No Shave November”. But just in the next slide, boom, it was all gone. “Over” read the side note. 

The second photo also features a grooming expert styling Vedang's hair. Dressed in a white shirt, the actor was clicking mirror selfies. FYI: No Shave November is a cultural phenomenon where men stop shaving for a month to raise awareness and funds for men's health. 

Take a look at these “random” clicks of Vedang Raina that can absolutely make your day. 

Back in October, Vedang Raina treated his fans to pictures and videos from his beachside vacation. From taking sun-kissed selfies to swimming with the fish in the turquoise waters, taking sunset photos and cycling in the tropical paradise, the actor had a blast. “I found Dory” read his side note. Vedang's travel album gave rise to speculations that he was holidaying with his rumoured partner Khushi Kapoor. The actress offered glimpses of her own tropical travel diaries at the same time. 

Workwise, Vedang Raina was last seen in the Vasan Bala-directed film Jigra. He shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in the film. Speaking with Mansworld India, Vedang revealed how shooting for Jigra impacted his mental health. He said, “It is not easy for me to come in and out of character. It did impact my mental health a bit. On the very first day, I was to shoot a rather emotionally intense scene, and I shut myself in my vanity, put the lights off, switched off my phone, and told people to just leave me alone - I sat there listening to my music.”

Vedang Raina made his debut in the entertainment world with the Netflix film The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. 

