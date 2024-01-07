Vedang Raina On Being Called Ranveer Singh's Lookalike: 'It Is Flattering'

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: vedangraina)

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies has proved to be a great launch platform for a bunch of new talents. Among the plethora of actors who made their debut with film, Vedang Raina, who plays the role of Reginald [Reggie] Mantle in The Archies, earned unanimous praise for his old-world charm and spirited performance. Following the release of the Netflix film, the internet found an uncanny resemble between the young actor and superstar Ranveer Singh. Recently, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Vedang Raina was asked about these comments. Admitting that he has not spoken to Ranveer Singh about it, Vedang said, “There were like a few posts and then it blew up. I still don't really see it. But I just thought that if so many people are seeing something, there must be some truth to it. I personally did not see it. I have met Ranveer only once or twice but we have never spoken about this. But it is flattering to be compared to someone like him. And I really look upto him as an actor and a performer. It is a great thing.”

Vedang Raina also added that he has been compared to Varun Dhawan and a young Shah Rukh Khan, as well.

In addition to Vedang Raina, the primary cast of The Archies also included Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. In the same interaction, Vedang was also asked about what he loves and tolerates about his co-stars Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya. About Suhana, he said, “I love the fact that she is very caring for the people around her, and tolerate the fact that she used to take the most time to get ready on set. So, we used to all be waiting for her. Her hair checks would take the most of the time compared to anyone else.”

Speaking about Agastya Nanda, he said, “I love the fact that he is very open to becoming friends. He is very easy to be friendly with. We broke the ice on day 1. Our friendship was like a really important part of my journey in the film. And tolerate about him is that he is very bad at texting. So, he does not reply to me very quickly. It may take a day or two for him to get back to me.” Vedang added that Agastya is “a very affectionate person. He will jump on you, touch you, hug you.”

When asked about Khushi Kapoor – who he is also rumoured to be dating – Vedang Raina shared, “I love the fact that she is always looking around for others and she is very generous. She puts others before herself. Tolerate about her that… I said this before as well, but it is not like really tolerating or something, but it is a fact that I would like to change about her. Something I'd like to change about her is that she goes on a self-doubt trip sometimes. She'd question herself and her abilities. And I would like her to have more confidence in herself.”

Vedang Raina will be seen next in Jigra, headlined by Alia Bhatt.