Varun Tej And Wife Lavanya Tripathi's Snowy Postcards From Finland

Varun Tej with Lavanya. (courtesy: varunkonidela7)

Newlyweds Varun Tej and wife Lavanya Tripathi shared pictures from their holiday on Instagram on Wednesday. They mentioned in their Instagram posts that the picture happens to be from Lapland, Finland. The picture happens to be from the couple's ski adventures. Varun Tej captioned the post, "There is no such thing as too much snow." He added the hashtags #ski and #levi to his post. Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of their film, Mister, where their love story began. They are also co-stars of the film Antariksh 9000 kmph.

Check out the post shared by Varun Tej here:

Varun Tej shared a picture from a snowy Lapland and the photo was clicked by Lavanya.

Varun Tej and Lavanya shared a picture-perfect selfie from the mountains and wrote, "Travel on."

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in Italy in November this year. Posting pictures from their big day, they captioned the post, "My Lav." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Varun is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie Mukunda He has featured in films like Fidaa, Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, among others. His upcoming movie is Operation Valentine Varun Tej belongs to a family of actors and producers. He is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu. His uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are both top actors of their generation. His cousins are superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

Lavanya Tripathi is known for starring in films like Doosukeltha, Bramman and Happy Birthday to name a few. Lavanya Tripathi stepped into the Telugu film industry with the 2012 film Andala Rakshasi.