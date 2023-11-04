A Blockbuster Pic Featuring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun From Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding

Upasana shared this image. (Courtesy: Upasana)

South star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has just dropped a new set of family pictures that needs your immediate attention. The photos were clicked during Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities. The opening frame was clicked on their wedding day and it shows the newlyweds posing with Upasana, Ram Charan, Varun's parents Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela, Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Lezhneva, Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy. Phew! The next pic was clicked during Varun and Lavanya's cocktail party where they posed with Upasana, Ram Charan and Sai Dharam Tej. In one of the pictures, Upasana and Sneha can be seen dropping a peck on Lavanya's cheeks. Upasana on Saturday shared a note, welcoming Lavanya into the family. She wrote, “La mia bella famiglia [My beautiful family.] Most fun times, best memories. Congratulations and Thank you Varun [Tej] and Lavanya [Tripathi] for this awesome experience. Welcome to the family Lavanya Tripathi. We LaV you.”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in Tuscany, Italy.

On Friday, Ram Charan congratulated Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi by sharing a happy group pic with them. In the snap, which was clicked during their cocktail party, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela can be seen posing with Varun and Tej. Along with the pictures Ram Charan wrote, “VarunLuv [Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi] Congratulations,” and ended it with a red heart emoticon.

Just a day after their wedding, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a special note to wish his nephew Varun. The veteran actor dropped a blockbuster photograph from Varun and Lavanya Tripathi's big day. The picture showed the couple posing with Panja Vaishnav Tej, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Nagendra Babu. In the caption, Chiranjeevi wrote, “…And thus they embarked together on a new love-filled journey…Starry wishes for the newest star couple! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi”.

Varun Tej also uploaded a set of pictures with Lavanya Tripathi from his wedding day. He wrote, “My Lav!”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June this year, after dating for a few years. The two have shared screen space in the 2017 movie Mister and the 2018 film Antariksh 9000 KMPH.