Allu Arjun's Fam-Jam Pic From Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding

Allu Arjun with family. (courtesy: allusnehareddy)

Congratulations are in order for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who got married in Italy. The newlyweds exchanged vows on November 1 in the presence of their friends and family in Tuscany. The intimate wedding witnessed megastars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Pawan Kalyan among others in attendance. Now, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy has shared a family picture with the bride and groom. In the picture, Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles with their children, Arha and Ayaan, and the newlyweds. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Sneha added a “congratulations” GIF.

Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela also congratulated her darling brother and her sister-in-law, Lavanya Tripathi. She has shared a super cute photograph from the ceremony. The picture shows all three of them laughing their hearts out. The note attached to it read, “Vadinamma occhesindi,” which translates to "sister-in-law has arrived.

Megastar Chiranjeevi picked a blockbuster photo from his nephew Varun Tej's wedding album. We can see Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi posing with Nagendra Babu, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Panja Vaishnav Tej. Along with the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote, “…And thus they embarked together on a new love-filled journey…Starry wishes for the newest star couple! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi”.

Varun Tej, at the time of announcing the news of his wedding, shared a series of magical photos on Instagram. The opening frame showed the couple posing while holding hands. The next slide has to be the cutest of them all. Along with the pictures, he simply wrote, “My Lav.” In no time the comments section was flooded with congratulatory wishes. Replying to the post, Suniel Shetty commented, “God bless.” Ace badminton player PV Sindhu wrote, “Congratulations you two.” Telugu actress Ruhani Singh commented, “How adorable many many congratulations guys.” Chennai Express actor Nikitin Dheer also congratulated the lovely couple.

Varun Tej is awaiting the release of Operation Valentine. He will share the screen space with Manushi Chhillar in the film. The Shakti Pratap Singh directorial will hit the theatres on December 8.