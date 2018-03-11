Varun Dhawan's 'October Is Not A Love Story.' Tweet Evokes Curiosity

"October is not a movie about love at first sight," Varun wrote in his tweet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 11, 2018 17:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Varun Dhawan's 'October Is Not A Love Story.' Tweet Evokes Curiosity

Varun Dhawan with Banita Sandhu (Image courtesy - banita.sandhu)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "October is not about hugs, kisses and dates," wrote Varun
  2. Banita Sandhu will make her debut with October
  3. October is scheduled to release on April 13
Varun Dhawan has revved up curiosity surrounding his next release October. In a series of tweets, Varun revealed his new look and some partial details hinting that the Shoojit Sircar-directed film is definitely 'not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates.' Varun shared a teaser poster on Twitter and wrote, October is not a movie about love at first sight. It's not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what's it about then watch the trailer in 2 days." If you noticed, then Varun has now changed the name of his handle on Twitter to Varun DAN Dhawan, suggesting that his character in the film is named 'DAN'. He often includes the name of his character from the upcoming film in his official Twitter handle. October is scheduled to release on April 13.

Here's what Varun Dhawan posted on Twitter:
 
 

The first look poster of October was shot in natural light. Speaking of it Varun had earlier tweeted, "First time shot a film poster in complete natural light just surrounded my nature and realness. Hope what i have gone through in this film comes alive for everyone soon. #October13thApril."
 

Varun had earlier told news agency IANS that working on October brought him close to nature, which impacted his performance in a positive way. "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being. Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different," IANS quoted him as saying.

For October, director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi have teamed again after previously working on projects such as Vicky Donor and Piku. October also stars debutante Banita Sandhu.

Comments
Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Judwaa 2 is currently working on his next project Sui Dhaaga, also starring Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to release on September 28.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

october trailervarun dhawanbanita sandhu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links

................................ Advertisement ................................