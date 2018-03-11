Varun Dhawan's 'October Is Not A Love Story.' Tweet Evokes Curiosity

Highlights
- "October is not about hugs, kisses and dates," wrote Varun
- Banita Sandhu will make her debut with October
- October is scheduled to release on April 13
Here's what Varun Dhawan posted on Twitter:
#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It's not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what's it about then watch the trailer in 2 days pic.twitter.com/jglA2ab1J7— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018
#OctoberFirstLook. October will live with you forever.@ShoojitSircar@ronnielahiri@writeonj@BanitaSandhupic.twitter.com/97kKhPzEPB— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 9, 2018
The first look poster of October was shot in natural light. Speaking of it Varun had earlier tweeted, "First time shot a film poster in complete natural light just surrounded my nature and realness. Hope what i have gone through in this film comes alive for everyone soon. #October13thApril."
First time shot a film poster in complete natural light just surrounded my nature and realness. Hope what i have gone through in this film comes alive for everyone soon. #October13thAprilpic.twitter.com/rlCs9TzrIU— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 22, 2018
Varun had earlier told news agency IANS that working on October brought him close to nature, which impacted his performance in a positive way. "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being. Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different," IANS quoted him as saying.
For October, director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi have teamed again after previously working on projects such as Vicky Donor and Piku. October also stars debutante Banita Sandhu.
(With inputs from IANS)