Varun Dhawan Grooves On A Boat To His Song <i>Nain Matakka</i> From <i>Baby John</i> Against Mumbai's Iconic Taj Hotel

Another day, another video of Varun Dhawan grooving to Baby John's song Nain Matakka. This time, it comes with a breathtaking backdrop. Do not just take our word for it – head to the actor's Instagram handle and see for yourself. In the video shared on Saturday, Varun is seen standing on a boat, energetically performing the hook steps of the upbeat track. The serene sea provides a calming contrast, while the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai adds to the grandeur of the scene. To top it all off, the night sky perfectly complements the vibe, making the clip a true visual treat. The side note read, “Kya app ne kabhi iconic jagah pe dance kiya hain [Have you ever danced at an iconic location?] #nainmattaka. Outside the Taj mumbai. Good vibez only. #babyjohn ki Christmas.”

On Friday, fans witnessed an exciting crossover between Boby John and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Varun shared a video on Instagram where he was seen teaching his Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the hook step of Nain Matakka. The duo was celebrating the success of the series in Mumbai. In the clip, Samantha flawlessly performed the signature moves, hitting every beat perfectly. Varun and Samantha's radiant smiles throughout the video were proof of the fun they were having together. “Nain mattaka with my favourite girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu as we celebrated Honey Bunny last night,” read the note attached to the post. Check out the post below:

Nain Mattaka has been penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by the talented duo Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee. The song, released earlier this week, has already created a buzz. If you haven't had the chance to check it out yet, here's the music video shared by the makers on YouTube:

Coming to Baby John, the film, directed by Kalees, is set to hit cinema screens on December 25. Alongside Varun Dhawan, the movie features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.