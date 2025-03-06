Varun Dhawan Had The Sweetest Birthday Wish For "Tulsi" Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 28th birthday today (March 6). Guess who came up with the sweetest wish for the birthday girl? Janhvi's Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan has shared a picture with Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram. In the click, Varun is seen holding Janhvi close against a picturesque cityscape.

He captioned the post, “Happy birthday, Tulsi. Love Sunny."

Varun Dhawan's witty caption hinted at their upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He will be sharing screen space with Janhvi for the second time in the romantic comedy. While Varun will play the role of Sunny, Janhvi will be seen as Tulsi.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor worked together in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed romantic drama Bawaal.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was announced in February last year.

The makers dropped a short motion picture of the film on Instagram. The caption read, “Our Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens!"

Varun Dhawan previously collaborated with Shashank Khaitan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), both featuring Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Janhvi Kapoor's second movie with the director after Dhadak — her Bollywood debut. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is backed by Karan Johar.

KJo's Dharma Productions also uploaded Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's teaser on Instagram.

“A new love story is planted, and it's full of sunshine! Stay tuned!” read the side note.

Besides Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma.

Last year, Karan Johar offered glimpses from the pooja ceremony on Instagram. The event marked the beginning of shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

“JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine!” he wrote.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will premiere on April 18, 2025