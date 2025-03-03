<i>RC 16</i>: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor To Shoot Their Film At The Parliament And Jama Masjid

Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan will be sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming Telugu film RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. As per India Today, the duo are nearing the wrap of their Mysore schedule.

They will then fly down to Delhi and will be filming in iconic locations like The Parliament and Jama Masjid.

A source quoted in Deccan Chronicle, stated, "These scenes featuring Ram Charan are crucial to the sports-centric drama, and the team has already applied for the necessary permissions. They are awaiting approval from the respective authorities."

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted their Mysore schedule, last year in November.

As per Gulte reports, some of the biggest and most important scenes of the film were shot in this schedule.

Ram Charan has previously worked with director Buchi Babu Sana in their blockbuster film Uppena.

RC 16 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is touted to have an emotional narrative centred on themes of determination and resilience. The music will be composed by AR Rahman. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Divvyendu of Mirzapur fame in key roles.

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Ulajh, released in theatres on August 2, 2024.

