Varun Dhawan On Niece Anjini's Bollywood Debut: "Welcome To The Movies"

Varun Dhawam attended the trailer launch event of his niece Anjini Dhawan's debut film Binny And Family on Friday in Mumbai. Speaking of his niece's acting debut, Varun Dhawan said, "She is my niece but I am here as sort of an elder brother... It is a good film that is why I am here. Like my father never launched me because that tradition is not there in my family, he doesn't believe in that. We have no hand in what she has done and it will be wrong for me to take credit for any of her success," news agency PTI quoted Varun as saying. Varun is the son of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan, who made his film debut with Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year, added, "Genuinely, she has done it on her own and I am very proud of her that she has done this journey."

Sharing the trailer of Binny And Family on his Instagram story, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Anjini Dhawan, this is so good. Welcome to the movies."

Binny And Family has been directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, and it also features Naman Tripathy Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri and Charu Shankar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 20.

Varun Dhawan recently featured in a cameo appearance in Stree 2. He was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects include Citadel: Honey Bunny (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. He will also star in Baby John. He will also be a part of Border 2 with Sunny Deol.

Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapurand Dilwale to name a few.