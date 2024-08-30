"You Wonder What Your Place Is At Home": Varun Dhawan On Being Scolded By His Little Daughter

Actor Varun Dhawan recently shared some candid moments about his life as a new dad at the trailer launch of his niece Anjini Dhawan's upcoming film, Binny and Family.

The actor jokingly admitted that even his baby daughter has started scolding him, making him wonder what his place in the house really is.

On being asked what has changed in his life after turning a dad, the actor said, "It feels a bit strange that mom and dad just scolded me, and then as soon as I enter the baby's room, the kid is also scolding me, and then my wife is scolding me too. So, at that moment, you start to wonder what your position is in the house."

"I guess you call this term 'adulting'. When you are in between both situations. I am lucky to have an elder brother, jo load bhi leta hai. What becomes scary or difficult at that point in time for the child is the parent's health. When we are young, our parents are worried about us. Abhi bhi karte hai. My mother is here. But as they grow older, you also need to take care of them. It's a situation you have to navigate," he added.

Varun and his wife Natasa welcomed his baby daughter in June this year.

Meanwhile, talking about the event, the 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' actor also took to his Instagram Stories to welcome his niece to the film industry.

The proud uncle shared the trailer of Binny and Family and wrote, "@anjinidhawan this is so good, welcome to the Movies," followed by a hug emoji.

The trailer, which runs for 2 minutes and 39 seconds, gives a glimpse into the life of Binny, a young girl who likes to live on her own terms. The story takes an interesting turn when her grandparents move in with her parents, leading to conflicts due to the generational gap. The film promises to be an entertaining watch.

Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Binny and Family is set to release on September 20.