Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini To Make Acting Debut With <i>Binny And Family</i>. Details Here

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is all set to make her acting debut. She will feature in a project titled Binny And Family. Anjini Dhawan shared a poster of the film, which also features Naman Tripathy Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri and Charu Shankar. The film will be backed by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Sharing the poster, Anjini wrote on Instagram, "Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab k. Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein. #HarGenerationKuchKehtaHai."

Anjini Dhawan is the granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan and daughter of Varun's cousin Siddharth Dhawan. Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis and raising hand emojis in the comments section. Samiksha Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations." The Archies star Vedang Raina dropped heart emojis. Khushi Kapoor dropped crying and heart emojis. Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "YAYYYYYYY."

The film will be presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband Productions along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. Binny And Family has been written and it has been directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. He will also star in Baby John.

Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapurand Dilwale to name a few.