Varun Dhawan Meets His Judwaa At Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Highlights Varun is the youngest Bollywood actor, who got a spot at Madame Tussauds Varun's wax statue is wearing the actor's original ABCD 2 jacket His upcoming films are October and Sui Dhaaga

All the magic all the love all the way from HONK KONG pic.twitter.com/CIgcHXq7t8 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in #abcd2 it's the original jacket @remodsouza and now this piece of my movie is here forever. pic.twitter.com/n6hzQyE0yn — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

Varun Dhawan's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on Tuesday, making the 30-year-old actor the youngest Bollywood celebrity at Madame Tussauds. Varun Dhawan, who attended the unveiling of his wax statue in Hong Kong with his parents David and Karuna Dhawan, tweeted pictures and said: "All the magic all the love all the way from Hong Kong." Varun Dhawan's pose for the statue appears to be from his film- at least the jacket is. Varun Dhawan said that the jacket worn by his wax statue is the one he wore in Remo D'Souza's film. "The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in. It's the original jacket Remo D'Souza and now this piece of my movie is here forever," Varun tweeted.Can you tell the difference between Varun and his ''?Varun Dhawan debuted in Bollywood in 2012's, directed by Karan Johar. He followed it up with films such asand. Varun is the younger son of director David Dhawan, with whom Varun has worked twice -and. His elder brother is Rohit Dhawan, who directed him in In 2017, Varun featured inwith Alia Bhatt and later in, which was a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 film of the same name. In, Varun romanced Jacqueline Fernandez as Raja and Taapsee Pannu as Prem.This year, Varun Dhawan will be seen in October and later inis directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Banita Sandhu. The film is expected to hit the screens in April. In Yash Raj Films-backed, Varun's co-star is actress Anushka Sharma