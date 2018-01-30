Varun Dhawan Meets His Judwaa At Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Varun Dhawan's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on Tuesday, making the 30-year-old actor the youngest Bollywood celebrity at Madame Tussauds. Varun Dhawan, who attended the unveiling of his wax statue in Hong Kong with his parents David and Karuna Dhawan, tweeted pictures and said: "All the magic all the love all the way from Hong Kong." Varun Dhawan's pose for the statue appears to be from his film ABCD 2 - at least the jacket is. Varun Dhawan said that the jacket worn by his wax statue is the one he wore in Remo D'Souza's film. "The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in ABCD 2. It's the original jacket Remo D'Souza and now this piece of my movie is here forever," Varun tweeted.
Highlights
- Varun is the youngest Bollywood actor, who got a spot at Madame Tussauds
- Varun's wax statue is wearing the actor's original ABCD 2 jacket
- His upcoming films are October and Sui Dhaaga
Can you tell the difference between Varun and his 'Judwaa'?
All the magic all the love all the way from HONK KONG pic.twitter.com/CIgcHXq7t8— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018
The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in #abcd2 it's the original jacket @remodsouza and now this piece of my movie is here forever. pic.twitter.com/n6hzQyE0yn— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018
Varun Dhawan debuted in Bollywood in 2012's Student Of The Year, directed by Karan Johar. He followed it up with films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Main Tera Hero and Dilwale. Varun is the younger son of director David Dhawan, with whom Varun has worked twice - Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. His elder brother is Rohit Dhawan, who directed him in Dishoom.
This year, Varun Dhawan will be seen in October and later in Sui Dhaga. October is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Banita Sandhu. The film is expected to hit the screens in April. In Yash Raj Films-backed Sui Dhaaga, Varun's co-star is actress Anushka Sharma.