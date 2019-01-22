Varun Dhawan Is Getting A New Look For Remo D'Souza's Film. His Reaction...

Highlights
- "And the journey begins, new cut, new look, new beginning
- Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi are also part of the film
- The first schedule of the film will be shot in Amritsar
Varun Dhawan, who will start shooting for Remo D'Souza untitled dance film from Wednesday, had to bid adieu to his long tresses for the film. On Tuesday, Remo D's Souza shared a video of Varun Dhawan, which appears to have been recorded at stylist Aalim Hakim's salon before he underwent the hair cut. For Varun, who loves his long tresses, this was a decision difficult to make but he did it all for filmmaker Remo D'Souza. In the video, Varun also shared an instance from when he was 16 and his mother had asked him to cut his long hair and how it had "hurt". "And the journey begins new cut, new look, new beginning thanks Aalim Hakim for the fab look and thanks Varun for trusting us and cutting your locks hahhahahahahha can't wait to show everyone your new look," Remo captioned the video.
Take a look at the video here: