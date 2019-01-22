Varun Dhawan Is Getting A New Look For Remo D'Souza's Film. His Reaction... Remo D'Souza's untitled film will be extensively shot in UK. The release date of the film has not been announced yet

Varun Dhawan will start shooting for the film on Wednesday (Image courtesy varundvn)

New Delhi: Highlights "And the journey begins, new cut, new look, new beginning Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi are also part of the film The first schedule of the film will be shot in Amritsar Varun Dhawan, who will start shooting for Remo D'Souza untitled dance film from Wednesday, had to bid adieu to his long tresses for the film. On Tuesday, Remo D's Souza shared a video of Varun Dhawan, which appears to have been recorded at stylist Aalim Hakim's salon before he underwent the hair cut. For Varun, who loves his long tresses, this was a decision difficult to make but he did it all for filmmaker Remo D'Souza. In the video, Varun also shared an instance from when he was 16 and his mother had asked him to cut his long hair and how it had "hurt". "And the journey begins new cut, new look, new beginning thanks Aalim Hakim for the fab look and thanks Varun for trusting us and cutting your locks hahhahahahahha can't wait to show everyone your new look," Remo captioned the video. Take a look at the video here: And the journey begins new cut , new look , new beginning thanks @aalimhakim for the fab look and thanks Varun for trusting us and cutting your locks hahhahahahahha can't wait to show everyone ur new look :)))) #3 #3iscoming @tseries.official @lizelleremodsouza @varundvn A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on Jan 22, 2019 at 4:38am PST A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 22, 2019 at 5:18am PST

Varun Dhawan, who recently finished shooting for Abhishek Varman's Kalank left for Amritsar with the cast and crew of his upcoming film on Tuesday. Varun shared several videos on his Instagram stories where he mentions that he is flying to Amritsar for the film. After reaching, Varun had also visited the Golden Temple and shared a photo of himself at the shrine on Instagram. "Waheguru ji da khalsa waheguru ji di fateh," he wrote.

waheguru ji da khalsa waheguru ji di fateh A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 22, 2019 at 5:18am PST

Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak are also part of Remo D'Souza's forthcoming dance film. Katrina Kaif, who was earlier part of the film opted out because her schedule for Remo's film clashed with the ongoing filming of Bharat. "Katrina decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best," read a statement issued by Katrina Kaif's team.

The film will be extensively shot in UK. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.