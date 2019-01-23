Varun Dhawan Starts Shooting For Remo D'Souza's 'Biggest Dance Film' In Amritsar

Varun Dhawan with Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'Souza (Image courtesy itsBhushanKumar)

Varun Dhawan has started shooting for Remo D'Souza's "biggest dance film" also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in Amritsar on Wednesday. Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the untitled film, shared glimpses from the mahurat on Twitter. Sharing photos of himself with main man Varun Dhawan, director Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle, Bhushan Kumar wrote: "So it begins! First day, first shot of India's biggest dance film in Punjab. Wishing my best to the team. Break a leg!" Varun Dhawan, who recently finished shooting for Abhishek Varman's Kalank, left for Amritsar with the entire crew of his upcoming film on Tuesday. Remo D'Souza had earlier confirmed that a major chunk of the film will be shot in the UK.

Soon after Varun touched down in Amritsar, he paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and shared a photo from the shrine and wrote: "Waheguru ji da khalsa waheguru ji di fateh."

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak are also part of Remo D'Souza's film. Shraddha came onboard after Katrina Kaif opted out because of her schedule for Remo's film clashed with the ongoing filming of Bharat. "Katrina decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best," read a statement issued by Katrina Kaif's team.

Remo D'Souza's film will be Varun's second collaboration with Shraddha, who had earlier featured together in 2015's Any Body Can Dance 2. Nothing has been announced about the film's release date as of now.