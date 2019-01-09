After Shraddha Kapoor, This Actress Joins The Cast Of Remo D'Souza's New Dance Film

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in a still from ABCD 2 (Image courtesy YouTube)

Actress Nora Fatehi is the latest entrant to the cast of Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film, which stars Varun Dhawan and Sharddha Kapoor in the lead role. On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi confirmed the news via a tweet that she is part of the film. "Yes i'll be acting alongside Varun Dhwan and Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D'Souza's epic dance film! Doing the two things I love the most acting and dancing with the best squad in town! Thank you Bhushan Kumar for having faith in me Remo D'souza and Lizelle, won't let u down," Nora Fatehi tweeted. Remo D'Souza also welcomed Nora to the "gang" with a tweet .

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor both welcomed the actress onboard with tweets on their respective Twitter handles. "Welcome to the gang Nora Fatehi!!! #3IsComing. With your moves, you're surely going to kill it," Shraddha Kapoor tweeted while Varun Dhawan wrote "She's one of the most hard working and driven human being that I have ever meet. Welcome to the gang. Gonna feed you cheese and dance with you. Hey Nora Fatehi, we gonna kick up a storm."

Nora Fatehi joined the cast of the yet to be titled dance film days after Katrina Kaif opted out and Shraddha Kapoor filled in the spot. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and Nora, the film also features Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak, who've also starred in Remo's ABCD films.

Remo D'Souza's untitled dance film will be Nora Fatehi's fourth Bollywood project. The 26-year-old actress will also feature in Salman Khan's Bharat in which she is playing the role of a Latino. Last year, Nora had appeared in the rendition of Dilbar, which was part of John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate. She also appeared in Kamariya, a song from horror-comedy film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The actress had made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014 and also featured in 2016 film Mu Birthday Song.