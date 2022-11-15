Varun Dhawan Helps Fan Who Fainted At Bhediya Event. 'God Bless,' Says Internet

A still from a Twitter video. (courtesy: ApnaaVarun)

Varun Dhawan with his recent gesture of helping a fan at his promotional event is winning the Internet. On November 13, when the actor along with Kriti Sanon was in Jaipur to promote his horror comedy film Bhediya, one of his fans fainted during the event. Varun Dhawan, who noticed the incident, quickly jumped in to help his fan. The video of the incident is now viral on the Internet. In the video, Varun can be seen helping the fan gain her conscious and giving her water to drink. Many of Varun Dhawan's fans shared the video on social media and praised the actor for his gesture.

Check out the video shared by one of his fans:

A fan fell sick, during the college event yesterday and varun taking care of that girl🥺#VarunDhawan#KritiSanon#Bhediyapic.twitter.com/mUHaHiXLr3 — annesha.🐺 (@ApnaaVarun) November 13, 2022

Many of his fans reacted to the video. One of Varun's fan commented on the video and wrote, "This shows that Varun is a very kind, humble and a very nice person even he also don't care that who will say what... nice Varun sir hats off to you."

See post:

This shows that Varun is a very kind humble and a very nice person even he also don't care that who will say what ... nice Varun sir hats of to you ❤❤🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Krishna Apparels (@KrishnaApparels) November 14, 2022

Another fan wrote, "How sweet of him! No doubt Varun Dhawan is both a great actor and amazing human being. God bless him."

Check out the fan's reaction here:

How sweet of him! No doubt #VarunDhawan is both a great actor and amazing human being. God bless him. — Mexican shraddhagem (@Shraddhagemmex) November 13, 2022

Another user wrote, "He is literally the best. My VD."

Check out the post:

He is literally the best😍My VD💌 — GirlWanderer (@JustWon89689535) November 13, 2022

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bhediya, which is scheduled for November 25. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles.

The film produced by Dinesh Vijan, also has a special appearance of actor Shraddha Kapoor in the film's Thumkeshwari song.