Varun Dhawan, Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction, Shares Health Update

Varun Dhawan, during a recent interview had revealed that he has been diagnosed with Vestibular Hypofunction, a condition that affects the major functions of the vestibular organs. On Monday night, the actor shared an update on his health in a series of tweets, in which he stated that he is doing "much better." Varun Dhawan's first tweet read: "Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent."

The actor assured his fans that he is on his path to recovery and added in another tweet: "To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan."

Read Varun Dhawan's tweets here:

Varun Dhawan first opened up about his diagnosis during India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022, where the actor said, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."

Varun Dhawan, star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur and Dilwale made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. He also featured in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. He was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. He will next be seen in BhediYa with Kriti Sanon. Other than that, his line-up of films also includes Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.