Varun Dhawan, 'Chachu No 1,' Introduces Niece To Instafam In The Most Adorable Way

Highlights Varun Dhawan hasn't shared his niece's name The family wore similar No 1-themed t-shirts Varun niece was born in June this year

Varun Dhawan recently told fans in a Twitter interactive session that he would soon introduce his niece (his brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi's daughter) to the world and the Dishoom kept his word. On Wednesday, Varun shared a pictures of his Niece cradled in her mother's arms and surrounded by her family, who were No 1-themed t-shirts. David Dhawan, who made a string of 'No 1' films with Govinda, wore 'Dadu No 1' t-shirt while Varun's tee read 'Chachu No 1.' The adorable family photo received over 1 lakh likes in 20 minutes and comments with best wishes for baby Dhawan (whose name hasn't been revealed yet) were posted in plenty.



Varun captioned the photo: "Love at first sight." Take a look:



love at first sight A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT



Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan told his fans on Twitter that his niece "is the best gift he's ever got."

She's the best gift I have ever got will put a pic of her with her name soon #varunsayshttps://t.co/5hKfubrq1H — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 9, 2018



Rohit and Varun are director David Dhawan and Karuna's sons. Rohit is a director and had films such as Desi Boyz (with John Abraham and Akshay Kumar) and Dishoom, which featured Varun along with John. Rohit Dhawan married Jaanvi in 2012 and this is their first child together. She was born in June.



