Varun Dhawan, 'Chachu No 1,' Introduces Niece To Instafam In The Most Adorable Way

The family photo, which Varun Dhawan shared on Wednesday, went viral almost instantly

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 11, 2018 12:38 IST
Varun Dhawan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Varun Dhawan hasn't shared his niece's name
  2. The family wore similar No 1-themed t-shirts
  3. Varun niece was born in June this year

Varun Dhawan recently told fans in a Twitter interactive session that he would soon introduce his niece (his brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi's daughter) to the world and the Dishoom kept his word. On Wednesday, Varun shared a pictures of his Niece cradled in her mother's arms and surrounded by her family, who were No 1-themed t-shirts. David Dhawan, who made a string of 'No 1' films with Govinda, wore 'Dadu No 1' t-shirt while Varun's tee read 'Chachu No 1.' The adorable family photo received over 1 lakh likes in 20 minutes and comments with best wishes for baby Dhawan (whose name hasn't been revealed yet) were posted in plenty.

Varun captioned the photo: "Love at first sight." Take a look:
 

 

love at first sight

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on


Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan told his fans on Twitter that his niece "is the best gift he's ever got."

 

 


Rohit and Varun are director David Dhawan and Karuna's sons. Rohit is a director and had films such as Desi Boyz (with John Abraham and Akshay Kumar) and Dishoom, which featured Varun along with John. Rohit Dhawan married Jaanvi in 2012 and this is their first child together. She was born in June.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's critical acclaimed October. His upcoming films are Sui Dhaaga and Kalank. In Sui Dhaaga, which is produced by Yash Raj Films, Varun stars opposite Anushka Sharma. Kalank, a Dharma Productions project, also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.

 

 

