Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are In Arunachal Pradesh But “Not On A Holiday”

Actor Varun Dhawan who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal earlier this year, is having a great time with his wife in Arunachal Pradesh. How we know that? Courtesy Varun's latest Instagram post. The actor shared a picture from a beautiful boat ride that he enjoyed with his wife on Saturday. However, Varun also clarified that the boat ride will not qualify as a "honeymoon" for the two as he is in Arunachal Pradesh for shooting of one of his upcoming films. "Not on a honeymoon," he wrote in the caption of the post. In the picture, the newly married couple can be seen sitting in a boat with the natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh giving a picturesque background to the photo.

Several fans as well as industry colleagues of the actor reacted to the post. While Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Babudies." Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan on the other hand can be seen teasing the couple as he wrote, "U guys have been on a honeymoon for a very long time." Shashank also dropped several heart emojis along with his comment.

Varun Dhawan has been in Arunachal Pradesh since the beginning of this month for the shooting of his upcoming horror flick Bhediya. The actor has been sharing several posts from the north-eastern state. Earlier this week, he had shared a video of himself that featured him training with his fitness trainer. In the video he could be seen running on one of the roads of Arunachal Pradesh.

Charmed by the cuteness of a baby from the north-eastern state, Varun had also shared a picture of himself with the toddler. In the picture, he could be seen holding the baby in his arms. The picture melted many hearts earlier this month when it was shared by Varun on his Instagram feed.

Actress Kriti Sanon co-stars Varun in the horror-comedy Bhediya. The film is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is slated to release on April 14, 2022.