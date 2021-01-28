Viral: Varun Dhawan's Filmy Entry On A Quad Bike At His Wedding. Pics Here

Varun Dhawan in a pic from his wedding (Courtesy varun_natasha_addict120)

Varun Dhawan easily secured the title of 'Groom No 1' when he made a rather filmy entry at his wedding held on Sunday in Alibaug. Earlier on Varun's wedding day, the paparazzi stationed outside Varun's wedding venue - The Mansion House in Alibaug - spotted an adventure quad bike being taken inside the premises. This led to speculation that Varun was to do something hatke for his entry and later, more photos from inside the wedding confirmed just that. Glimpses of Varun Dhawan, dressed as the groom in sherwani and safa, riding a quad bike, are all over the Internet. Varun can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the photos, with a pint-sized groomsman riding pillion.

Here's what we are talking about. Varun Dhawan reportedly picked a Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra song as his entry music.

Earlier, this photo of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal from the jaimala ceremony went crazy viral:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal followed a strict no-phone policy at their wedding as they wanted to avoid photos getting leaked. Varun and Natasha's wedding functions also included cocktail, haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Kunal Kohli and designer Manish Malhotra were among the handful of celebs who made it to the guest list of 40-50 names. The newlyweds will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai sometime in February.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, a designer, are childhood sweethearts and have an adorable love story. They were school together but started dating much later. After keeping his relationship a hush-hush affair for years, finally on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, Varun confirmed that Natasha was his fiancee. "I am dating her and we are a couple...I plan to marry her," he said.