Inside Pic From Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Jaimala Ceremony

Natasha and Varun at their wedding. (courtesy varun.nat.forever )

Highlights Varun and Natasha got married on Sunday

Their wedding took place in Alibaug

Varun and Natasha returned to Mumbai on Tuesday

Pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Alibaug wedding keep getting better and better. The couple got married at the Mansion House on Sunday, in the presence of a few friends and family members. Several fan pages dedicated to the actor and the newlywed couple have actively been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities. On Wednesday, we chanced upon a priceless picture from Varun and Natasha's jaimala ceremony. In the picture, the couple can be seen exchanging garlands and they can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Both Varun and Natasha picked embroidered white ensembles for their big day.

See the picture here:

Earlier on Wednesday, Varun thanked his fans for all the love that they have been showering on the couple and wrote: "The last few days, me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone. So just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart." Thanking the wedding planers in a separate tweet, the actor wrote: "Thank you for making this happen."

The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2021

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who had been dating for several years, went to school together. They were reportedly meant to get married last year but they had to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Varun confirmed dating Natasha during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6.

Varun Dhawan, star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur and Dilwale, made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Varun's next project is Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.