Valentine's Day 2024: Saif Ali Khan's Hilariously Indifferent Reply To Kareena Kapoor's Wish

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day post beats everything. The actress, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, shared a LOL post on her Instagram story. Kareena mentioned in her post that she wished husband Saif Ali Khan on the occasion and his response was major LOL. "Me: Happy Valentine's Day Saifu. Saif - OK," wrote Kareena Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Last year, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Kareena recalled the time she saw Saif in Ladakh and said, "My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt and I was like who is that guy who is sitting on top of a vanity van? And they were like it's Saif and I looked closer and I was like my God, that's Saif. That was the moment I lost my mind and that was it." Speaking about her husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena added, "What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being, my entire universe, my whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's 2023 film Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Before that, he featured in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Devara, in which he co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.