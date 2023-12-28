Koffee With Karan 8: Jab Kareena Kapoor Met Saif Ali Khan: 'That Was The Moment I Lost My Mind'

Kareena and Saif in a throwback. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who already appeared in an episode of Koffee With Karan this season, sent a special video message for Karan Johar's new guests - her husband Saif Ali Khan and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story began on the sets of the film Tashan, and the rest, as they say, is history. Kareena recalled the time she first saw Saif in Ladakh and said, "My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt and I was like who is that guy who is sitting on top of a vanity van? And they were like it's Saif and I looked closer and I was like my God, that's Saif. That was the moment I lost my mind and that was it."

Speaking about her husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena said, "What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being, my entire universe, my whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life." Aww.

Saif also spoke about the many ways Kareena Kapoor has "rubbed off" on him and said, "In terms of time management, health, exercise, routine, disciple, patience. Phenomenal things."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 7, and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.