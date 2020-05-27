'Usme Bhi Struggle Hai:' Siddhant Chaturvedi's Response To Fan Deserves Its Own Meme

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this image. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Siddhant Chaturvedi, on Wednesday, shared a meme on life before and after COVID-19. However, Siddhant's reply to an Instagram user on his post garnered more attention than his meme. In the comments section, an Instagram user pointed out how everyone is try to create memes these days. "Everybody is trying to become memer nowadays," he wrote. Now, Siddhant took a leaf out of his personal experiences and he replied, "Haan bhai, usme bhi struggle hai." For the uninitiated, his comment had a not-so-subtle reference to the closing statement that he made during Rajeev Masand's The Newcomers Roundtable 2019, which sparked a nepotism debate in Bollywood. "I think everybody has their own struggle. Sabka struggle alag hota hai. Difference yahi hai ki jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (Everybody has their own struggle. The difference is where our dreams come true, their struggle begins)," Siddhant said during the show.

Siddhant's reply got a cheer from a section of the Internet. Remarks like "Bohot hard (which was his character MC Sher's catchphrase in Gully Boy)," kept popping up in the comments section. Take a look at Siddhant's post here:

Here's a screenshot of his reply:

During the roundtable conference last year, Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, told Rajeev Masand that her dad Chunky Panday had neither been part of Karan Johar's show nor a Dharma film. She said, "I've always wanted to be an actor. This has been my dream as well and I feel like just because my dad is an actor, I'm not going to say no to an opportunity to act, you know. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, you know it isn't as easy as everyone says it is. Everyone has their own journey."

However, Siddhant appeared on Komal Nahta's show Starry Nights Gen Y earlier this year, where he said that his comment was just a "conclusive statement" and that "the Internet had made a thing out of it." The actor, who will be working with Ananya Panday in an untitled Dharma Productions' film, said during the interview, "I guess the Internet made a thing out of it. They made memes and edited it to make it look like I've got a thug life. But it was not meant to be taken like that."

Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after he played the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Inside Edge. He also featured in the web-series Life Sahi Hai. He also dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Men In Black: International.