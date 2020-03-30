'The Internet Made A Thing Out Of It': Siddhant Chaturvedi On Nepotism Debate With Ananya Panday

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this image. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi )

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who once trended for his comment on nepotism during Rajeev Masand's talk show The Newcomers Roundtable last year, is once again in the headlines for similar reasons. The 26-year-old actor, who was hailed by a section of the Internet for his response to Ananya Panday's remark, in a recent interview said that his comment was just a "conclusive statement" and that "the Internet had made a thing out of it." The Gully Boy star recently appeared on Komal Nahta's show Starry Nights Gen Y, where he was prodded to talk about the nepotism debate with Ananya Panday. Siddhant said, "It was a topic of nepotism and I was the last one to speak. It so happened that she spoke before me and I just concluded, so it was a conclusive statement. If you actually think about that line, it only implies the start-point and end point of the struggle." The actor added that the Internet made a bigger deal than it actually was, and said, "I guess, the Internet made a thing out of it. They made memes and edited it to make it look like I've got a thug life. But it was not meant to be taken like that."

Siddhant Chaturvedi got a big shout out from a section of Twitter after his strongly-worded statement on The Newcomers Roundtable 2019. Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, told Rajeev Masand that her dad Chunky Panday had neither been part of Karan Johar's show nor a Dharma film. She said, "I've always wanted to be an actor. This has been my dream as well and I feel like just because my dad is an actor, I'm not going to say no to an opportunity to act, you know. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, you know it isn't as easy as everyone says it is. Everyone has their own journey." However, Siddhant Chaturvedi stole the show with his closing statement, which was: "I think everybody has their own struggle. Sabka struggle alag hota hai. Difference yahi hai ki jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (Everybody has their own struggle. The difference is where our dreams come true, their struggle begins)."

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will soon be seen sharing screen space in Shakun Batra's forthcoming film, which also stars Deepika Padukone. The film will backed by Dharma Productions.

Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after he played the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Inside Edge. He also featured in the web-series Life Sahi Hai. He also dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Men In Black: International.