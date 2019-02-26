Urvashi Rautela Trends For Viral Birthday Selfie With Justin Bieber

Urvashi Rautela with Justin Bieber and Hailey in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela, 24 now, found a spot on the list of trends after her '#birthdaywithBieber' selfie with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Rhode Bieber (nee Baldwin) went crazy viral on social media. The former Miss India got a picture clicked with Justin Bieber and Hailey in New York City. Excited, Urvashi Rautela captioned the post: "Justin Bieber, thanks a trillion... Bestestt birthday present everrrr... Best evening of my life. Thank you, god and my favourite Justin Bieber, for making it unforgettable. I'm about to faint now I guess." The comments section of the post was also flooded with birthday messages for the Great Grand Masti actress.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's trending post here:

Before taking off to the Big Apple to celebrate her birthday, Urvashi Rautela was busy filming Pagalpanti with director Aneez Bazmee and co-star John Abraham. She posted these pictures from the sets of Pagalpanti:

Urvashi Rautela was clearly quite excited about her birthday:

Urvashi Rautela reportedly holds the record of winning Miss India Universe title twice. In 2015, she represented India in the Miss Universe competition but she failed to make it to the Top 15.

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol in Singh Saab the Great (2013). After her ouster from Miss Universe competition, Urvashi returned to film with Bhaag Johnny and followed it up with Sanam Re, Great Grand Mastiand Hate Story 4.

Urvashi Rautela also featured in the music video of Love Dose with Yo! Yo! Honey Singh. She also starred in Kaabil's special song Haseeno Ka Deewana.