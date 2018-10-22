Guess Who Urvashi Rautela Met During Her Recent Trip To Los Angeles?

Urvashi Rautela shared a photo from her recent rendezvous with Cindy Crawford

Urvashi Rautela with Cindy Crawford (Courtesy urvashirautela)

  1. "Love you forever Cindy Crawford," wrote Urvashi Rautela
  2. "Kaia Gerber missed meeting you," she added
  3. The photo shared by Urvashi garnered close to 218,315 likes

On her recent trip to Los Angeles, actress Urvashi Rautela hung out with American model-actress Cindy Crawford. The 24-year-old actress shared a photo from her recent rendezvous with Fair Game actress on her Instagram timeline and also wrote how she missed meeting her daughter Kaia Gerber. "Love you forever Cindy Crawford. Kaia Gerber missed meeting you," the actress captioned the photo. The photo shared by Urvashi garnered close to 218,315 likes and is counting. Cindy Crawford was among the most popular supermodels during the Eighties and Nineties and had featured in on the cover of Vogue, W, People, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Allure. She is married to model-turned-businessman Rande Gerber, who are parents to Kaia Gerber. She is best known for her roles in movies such as 54 and Cougar Town.

 

 

Love u forever @cindycrawford. @kaiagerber missed meeting you... #LA

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautela) on

 

Earlier, we chanced up on a photo shared by Urvashi Rautela on her Instagram timeline, which featured Model-actress Amber Rose. She shared photos of herself with amber from when she met her in Los Angeles. "Twinning with bae," she captioned the photos.

 

 

Twinning with bae @amberrose

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautela) on

 

Urvashi Rautela is often seen documenting the highlights of the events attended by the actress. Here's a compilation of some of the photos from Urvashi's Instagram timeline.

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautela) on

 

A former beauty queen, Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with 2013 movie Singh Saab The Great starring Sunny Deol and Amrita Rao. She has also featured in movies like Sanam Re (2016) and Great Grand Masti(2016) and Hate Story 4. She also appeared in a special dance sequence in Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's Kaabil.

