Urvashi Rautela's Hate Story 4 Trailer Trends

Urvashi Rautela in Hate Story 4 (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Urvashi Rautela plays an aspiring actress Karan Wahi stars as a photographer Hate Story 4 releases on March 9



The trailer of Hate Story 4, starring Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, was released on Saturday. The trailer, which is one of the top trends on the Internet today, opens on Urvashi Rautela, who dreams of becoming an aspiring actress. "I want to be a star," she says. Karan Wahi plays the role of a photographer, who falls in love with Urvashi's character over her modelling shoots while Vivan Bhatena features as his elder brother. Both the brothers turn against each other over same girl. Gulshan Grover is also a part of the film.is all about love and revenge.Watch Urvashi Rautela'strailer here . ().It is the fourth film infranchise.films are revenge drama. The first and second films were headlined by Surveen Chawla and Jai Bhanushali, his debut Bollywood film. Later, Zarine Khan, Daisy Shah, Sharman Joshi and Karan Singh Grover took over the film.is directed by Vishal Pandya.is Punjabi actor Ihana Dhillon's debut Hindi film. Of the film, she told news agency IANS, "It is not a love triangle, it is a revenge story. This is a thriller movie, like the previous parts, but this part is different as the story is based on a true incident. That is probably the reason I was excited to work on the film."all set to hit the theatres on March 9.