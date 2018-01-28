Urvashi Rautela's Hate Story 4 Trailer Trends

The trailer of Hate Story 4, starring Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, was released on Saturday. The trailer, which is one of the top trends on the Internet today, opens on Urvashi Rautela, who dreams of becoming an aspiring actress. "I want to be a star," she says. Karan Wahi plays the role of a photographer, who falls in love with Urvashi's character over her modelling shoots while Vivan Bhatena features as his elder brother. Both the brothers turn against each other over same girl. Gulshan Grover is also a part of the film. Hate Story 4 is all about love and revenge.
Highlights
- Urvashi Rautela plays an aspiring actress
- Karan Wahi stars as a photographer
- Hate Story 4 releases on March 9
Watch Urvashi Rautela's Hate Story 4 trailer here. (Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised).
It is the fourth film in Hate Story franchise. Hate Story films are revenge drama. The first and second films were headlined by Surveen Chawla and Jai Bhanushali, his debut Bollywood film. Later, Zarine Khan, Daisy Shah, Sharman Joshi and Karan Singh Grover took over the film. Hate Story 4 is directed by Vishal Pandya.
Hate Story 4 all set to hit the theatres on March 9.