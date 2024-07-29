Urvashi Rautela On Leaked Bathroom Video: "Not My Personal Life"

Urvashi Rautela has finally opened up about the leaked bathroom video. During the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Ghuspaithiya, the actress clarified that the clip was a scene from the film. She told Instant Bollywood, “Jis din, the clip went out, obviously, I was upset for that period of time. Of course, it is not my personal life. Vo meri koi personal clip nahi hai. [It is not a personal clip.] It is part of the movie Ghuspaithiya.” When asked if she has ever been blackmailed over a private video, Urvashi Rautela responded, “Nahi nahi. I feel aisa kabhi bhi kisi ladki ke saath kabhi na ho. [No, no. I hope no girl ever has to go through such a situation]. I wish for it.” In case you do not know, a few days ago, a clip went viral showing Urvashi Rautela taking off her top in a bathroom.

As Urvashi Rautela mentioned, the leaked bathroom clip was indeed from her film Ghuspaithiya. How do we know? On Friday, the makers released the trailer, which includes the same scene featured in the viral video. Directed by Susi Ganeshan, Ghuspaithiya also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film explores the theme of cybercrime. Scheduled for an August 9 release, Ghuspaithiya has been jointly produced by M Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy and Manjari Susi Ganeshan.

In case you have not already watched, check out the trailer below:

A few days ago, Urvashi Rautela was hospitalised after sustaining an injury on the sets of her film NBK 109. According to a statement from her team, which was reported by Free Journal Press, Urvashi suffered a “terrible fracture”. Directed and written by Bobby Kolli, NBK 109 also features Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol.