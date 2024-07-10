Urvashi Rautela Hospitalised In Hyderabad After Getting Injured On The Sets Of NBK 109

Image Instagrammed by Urvashi Rautela. (courtesy: UrvashiRautela)

Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalised in Hyderabad. The actress picked up an injury on the sets of her next film — NBK 109. Urvashi was shooting for a high-octane action sequence when the accident happened. Her team has also issued a statement confirming the news of her hospitalisation, reported Free Journal Press. The statement mentioned that the actress suffered a “terrible fracture”. She has been receiving the best of treatment at the medical facility in Hyderabad, the statement added. NBK 109 also features Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. Urvashi was shooting for the third phase of the film in Hyderabad, the report added.

NBK 109 went on floors in November 2023. The film also features Prakash Raj and Dulqueer Salman. NBK 109 has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under their banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. Srikara Studios will present the film. Thaman S has been given the responsibility to take care of the music composition.

NBK 109 has been written and directed by Bobby Kolli. The makers released the first look poster on the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday last month.

In April, the makers of the film welcomed Bobby Deol to the team. In the picture shared on Instagram, Bobby Deol is seen posing alongside Bobby Kolli. The actor is wearing a sleeveless hoodie and jeans. Sharing the picture, the director wrote, “THE HUNTER ENTERS. Welcoming the swagster #BobbyDeol garu to #NBK109 sets, injecting an extra dose of energy into our team.” Reacting to the super amazing news, a fan said, “A great movie already in making is now even bigger with this stalwart actor Bobby Sir...he is cool, he is talented and a sweet soul always positive giving his best no matter what...I am glad to be a part of your to be blockbuster movie Bobby Garu Sir and hopefully getting a kickass scene to deliver for you and your audiences....Ameen (fingers crossed). love hope prayers Pathaan (your sincere artist).” A person requested the makers to give Bobby Deol a “great and impactful role.” Fans also shared fire and red hearts emojis under the post.

NBK 109 is currently in the production stage. The film is slated to release later this year.