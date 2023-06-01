Urvashi Rautela Is Staying In A Home Worth Rs 190 Crore. Pics Inside

A glimpse of Urvashi Rautela's home.

ICYDK, actress Urvashi Rautela is staying in a Mumbai home that is worth Rs 190 crore. The actress has moved into a stunning bungalow, which is located next to the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's house in Mumbai. The four-floor bungalow comprises a lavish garden, personal gym along with a huge backyard. Urvashi Rautela's bungalow costs a whopping amount of Rs 190 crore. The house is a perfect amalgamation of modern aesthetics as well as timeless charm. Here are some pictures from the actress' home:

Urvashi Rautela made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year and she made her second appearance at the film festival last month. The actress trended a great deal for her alligator necklace. After she was trolled for wearing it, Urvashi Rautela wrote in a statement, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

During her time in Cannes, Urvashi Rautela made back-to-back red carpet appearances at the French Riviera. Mostly in super-ruffled outfits. Her blue lips during a red carpet appearance became meme-worthy too when she walked the red carpet at the screening of Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones And The Dial Of The Destiny.

Urvashi Rautela, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos. She recently starred in the web-series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda.