Urmila Matondkar Returns As 'Bewafa Beauty' For Irrfan Khan's Blackmail

Bewafa Beauty ishq me cheating kar gayee Had never heard a song like this one n have never enjoyed performing one like this.. #quirky #crazy #naughty #wicked #masti #tease #sexy #itemsong #blackmail @blackmailfilm

A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial) on Mar 21, 2018 at 7:42pm PDT