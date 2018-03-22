Urmila Matondkar Returns As 'Bewafa Beauty' For Irrfan Khan's Blackmail

Urmila Matondkar is back. She will feature in a special dance sequence in Irrfan Khan's upcoming film Blackmail. The song is titled Bewafa Beauty. The 44-year-old actress shared a still from the song on Instagram and wrote, "Bewafa Beauty ishq me cheating kar gayi. Had never heard a song like this one and have never enjoyed performing to one like this." Later, she shared a video clip and captioned it as, "Bewafa Beauty is here. Enjoy." Urmila Matondkar's last two films - Karzzzz and EMI - released in 2008 and in 2014, she made an appearance in Marathi film Ajoba.
Highlights
- "Never heard a song like this one," wrote Urmila
- Urmila's Chamma Chamma and Aaye Aajaye were instant hits
- Irrfan Khan's Blackmail releases in April
Here's what Urmila Matondkar posted.
Watch Bewafa Beauty here.
Besides films, Urmila Matondkar is best-known for her dance numbers like Chamma Chamma (China Gate) and Aaye Aajaye Aa Hi Jaiye (Lajja). Rangeela's Yai Re and Mast song Ruki Ruki Thi Zindagi are also very famous (she also acted in both these films).
Of casting Urmila Matondkar in Bewafa Beauty, Blackmail director Abhinay Deo said that the team 'wanted a performer and she's an incredible dancer.' "Firstly, Urmila is a massive star, she is not an item girl. We were not looking for an item girl for this song. We wanted a performer, someone who has tremendous value as a star in the audience's mind. We also wanted someone who has not come in front of the silver screen for a while now. From all the names we came up with, I personally believe that the biggest and best name is Urmila. She fit the bill perfectly, is gorgeous, and is an incredible dancer - a perfect match for the song and film," he said in a statement, reports IANS.
Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumour and he's currently in London. He said in a statement that he'll be treated abroad for it. Irrfan had asked director Abhinay Deo to not postpone the film's release. Blackmail also stars Kriti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh. It releases on April 6.
(With inputs from IANS)