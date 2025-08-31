Man Sends Instagram Request To Lucknow Girl, Exploits Her, Extorts Rs 45,000

A 13-year-old girl from Lucknow was allegedly lured through social media, blackmailed, and extorted by a man, who also issued threats to her family.

The matter came to light after the victim's father lodged a formal complaint with the police, leading to the registration of an FIR and the accused being taken into custody.

According to the complaint filed at Lucknow's Naka Hindola police station, a man identified as Aryan Singh initially contacted the minor girl by sending her a friend request on Instagram. After gaining her trust, he allegedly manipulated and abused her both mentally and physically.

When the girl tried to talk to his sister, Aryan hurled abuses and issued death threats.

The girl's father also revealed that Aryan had extorted between Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 from the minor by repeatedly threatening to harm her family if his demands were not met. On August 29, the accused demanded another Rs 50,000 or jewellery, stating he wanted to purchase a Bullet motorcycle.

When the demand was not fulfilled, Aryan came to the victim's home, where he was caught by the family and handed over to the police.

Confirming the incident, the Naka Hindola police station in-charge stated that an FIR has been registered against the accused. A detailed investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)



