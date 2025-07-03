Woman Refuses To Return Home, Husband Kills Her Parents In Lucknow

A man allegedly killed his in-laws with a sharp edged weapon after his wife refused to return to her matrimonial home, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Vijay Kheda at about 9 pm on Wednesday.

The accused Jagdeep Singh attacked father-in-law Anantram (80) and mother-in-law (75) with a knife when his wife Poonam refused to go with him, they said.

Hearing their screams, locals gathered at the spot and caught the accused and handed over them to the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashish Srivastava said both the victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)