Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 11 - Vicky Kaushal's Film 'Continues Its Dream Run'

Uri Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Uri: The Surgical Strike collected Rs 6.80 crore on Monday, continuing "its dream run" at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran adarsh. Uri: The Surgical Strike "maintained a terrific hold on second Monday," he added. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 42 crore, has collected Rs 115.87 crore so far. Taran Adarsh shared the updated box office report of Uri: The Surgical Strike and wrote: "Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its dream run. Maintains a terrific hold on second Monday. Indeed, Uri wave has gripped the nation." Uri is directed by Aditya Dhar and it stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal.

Take a look at the latest box office report of Uri: The Surgical Strike:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its dream run... Maintains a terrific hold on [second] Mon... [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.08 cr, Mon 6.80 cr. Total: 115.87 cr. India biz... Indeed, #Uri wave has gripped the nation... #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2019

Uri opened to lukewarm reviews on January 11 and it is touted to be 2019's first superhit film (per Taran Adarsh). The film's stupendous run at the ticket window dampened the collection of The Accidental Prime Minister (which released alongside Uri) and new release Why Cheat India, starring Emraan Hashmi. When Uri scored high at the box office on its second weekend, Why Cheat India struggled to collect a respectable sum on its opening weekend.

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in retaliation of 2016's Uri attacks. Vicky Kaushal, for whom Uri is his first film as a solo lead actor, plays the role of the officer in-charge of executing the surgical strikes. Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer, who helps in planning and strategising.