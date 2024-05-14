Upasana On How Ram Charan Helped Her Battle Postpartum Depression: 'He Moved Into My Parents' Place'

Ram Charan with family. (courtesy: shobanakamineni)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl in June 2023. Recently, Upasana Kamineni opened up about her and Ram Charan's journey as parents. In an interview with ETimes, Upasana Kamineni spoke about the challenges she faced after giving birth to her daughter Klin Kaara and praised Ram Charan for his support during her battle with postpartum depression. She shared how Ram Charan stayed with her at her parents' house during her tough times.

Upasana said, "Ram Charan has been my strength throughout. My husband was my therapist and moved in with me to my parents' place when I was going through postpartum depression. I understand that it's not the same for all mothers, so it's vital for them to prioritise their well-being and seek professional assistance when needed."

"His loving attention and active participation in raising Klin Kaara have enriched this phase even further. Even her eating habits mirror Mr C. She's a true Konidela. It's heart-wrenching to leave Kaara. Charan and I cry more than she does. As working mothers, moments of guilt are inevitable. I lean on my staff and my loved ones for support. I aim to balance my personal and professional life because caring for myself benefits my child too," she added.

Opening up about her decision to freeze her eggs, Upasana Kamineni said, "I froze my eggs because every woman deserves the autonomy to make decisions about motherhood based on their desires and timelines. It was a personal journey that I embraced on my own. Why should anything practical or enhancing life's comfort be taboo."

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married in June 2012 and welcomed Klin Kaara On June 20, 2023.