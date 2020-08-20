'Unique Experience': Sanjay Kapoor On Filming The Gone Game During Lockdown

Sanjay Kapoor in The Gone Game. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The Gone Game is directed by Nikhil Bhat

The show also features Shweta Tripathi and Arjun Mathur

The show will premiere on Voot from Friday

Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a teaser of his upcoming show The Gone Game, which will stream on Voot come Friday. The Gone Game appears to be a murder mystery with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at its heart. Sanjay Kapoor, who was last seen in Bollywood film The Zoya Factor, revealed that the show was filmed during the lockdown with all actors in their respective homes. Speaking about the filming of The Gone Game, Sanjay Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "Shot in lockdown.. at home. Unique and great experience."

Here's Sanjay Kapoor's post:

In The Gone Game, a family of four is separated because of the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The lockdown turns into a nightmare when one of them, named Sahil (actor Arjun Mathur), tests positive for COVID and later dies.

Initially, the family believes that Sahil died because of coronavirus but his sister, played by actress Shweta Tripathi, is convinced that her brother was murdered. Sanjay Kapoor and Rukhsar Rehman play Shweta and Arjun's onscreen parents, who try their best to uncover the truth while being stuck in their respective homes. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar plays the role of Suhani, who was living with Sahil and is the number one suspect in Sahil's alleged murder.

Watch the trailer of The Gone Game:

The four-episode web-series also features Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The Gone Game is shot separately by actors supervised by director Nikhil Bhat, who recently directed Amazon Prime Original series Rasbhari featuring Swara Bhasker in the lead role.