'Sonam And Jahaan Twinning': Sanjay Kapoor, In A Playful Mood, Shared This ROFL Post

Sanjay Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

You won't believe what Sanjay Kapoor just did. He made a collage of a photo of his nieve, actress Sonam Kapoor along with an edited photo his son Jahaan and posted it on Instagram on Saturday. "Sonam and Jahaan twinning," he captioned the post, clearly trolling Sonam and Jahaan, and added the ROFL emojis. One look at the edited photo posted by Sanjay Kapoor will leave fans confused about its striking resemblance to both Sonam and Jahaan, without it being either. LOL. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep was one of the first ones to drop a comment, who also reacted with the ROFL emojis.

Take a look at Sanjay Kapoor's post here:

Sanjay recently shared this photo with Jahaan, in which he is actually twinning with his son. Three months down...," Sanjay Kapoor began by writing, and added: "...my son and I have gotten ourselves snazzy haircuts." While Sanjay Kapoor styled his own hair, Jahaan's hairstylist was his mom Maheep Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor assigned due credit to both the in-house hairstylists with his signature humour and wrote: "Jahaan's haircut courtesy Maheep. Mine by yours truly." He also added this in a hashtag to his post: "Life teaches you."

Meanwhile on Saturday, Sonam Kapoor was in a mood to dress up to go for a drive to "nowhere" because stay home, stay safe is what's the need of the hour.

Kapoor celebrated her second wedding anniversary with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May this year, when the couple were in Delhi, at Anand's house. After relaxations in lockdown restrictions were announced, Sonam recently flew to Mumbai, just in time for her birthday. She was last seen in the Zoya Factor.