<i>Ulajh</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor's Film Mints Rs 3.75 Crore Worldwide

The box office figures for Ulajh have seen growth on its first Saturday. On day 2, the film directed by Sudhanshu Saria collected ₹1.70 crore through ticket windows, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the spy-thriller has minted a total of ₹2.85 crore. Meanwhile, the film managed to gross Rs 3.75 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana Bhatia, Ulajh also features Roshan Mathew as Sebin Josephkutty, Gulshan Devaiah as Nakul Bhatia, Adil Hussain as Dhanraj Bhatia and Meiyang Chang as Jacob Tamang. The movie narrates the story of a young IFS officer who is the only woman working in the Indian High Commission in London.

Ahead of Ulajh's release, the makers arranged preview screenings on July 29 in the cities of Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The preview screenings were made available on ticketing outlets on July 27 and sold out within half an hour. On her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a compilation of videos featuring movie buffs attending the preview screenings and sharing their reviews. In her caption, the actress wrote, “We literally couldn't wait to share our film with all of you and I'm so glad we did thank you guys for showing up. It's energised us and helped with the release day jitters. Only 2 more days to go! #Ulajh in theatres from the 2nd of August.”

Did you know Janhvi Kapoor ran barefoot on a rugged road for the climax sequence of Ulajh and even got injured? Director Sudhanshu Saria himself revealed this. He said, "Our movie was extensively shot in London, but the most crucial climax scene was shot in Bhopal. The night before our shoot, the set that was built got destroyed due to rain. We had to prep the location again and had a very small window to shoot this crucial sequence. Before we began, Janhvi and I discussed Suhana's mindset for the scene."

The filmmaker continued, "As soon as the camera started rolling, Janhvi became so absorbed in her role that every step she took reflected her character, Suhana. By the end of the shoot, despite visible injuries from running barefoot on the rugged road, she was so immersed in her character that she barely felt the pain. Janhvi seamlessly transitioned from a polished diplomat to a rugged officer defending her country, outdoing herself in every frame."

Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures.