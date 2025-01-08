Udit Narayan Makes A Narrow Escape After A Fire In His Building; Here's How It Impacted Him

An unfortunate tragedy took place at Andheri's Oberoi Complex at 10 PM, on Monday.

Singer Udit Narayan resides in the A-wing of the 13-storey Sky Pan Building. The fire had erupted in the B-wing.

Two people were taken to the hospital, after suffering from suffocation, followed by the fire. One was a 75-year-old man, who was declared dead upon arrival. Another 38-year-old man was injured, but was released after seeking medical advice.

As per the official's statement, quoted in Hindustan Times, it took 4 hours to douse the fire. It was approximately 1:49 AM, when the situation was under control.

Udit Narayan shared, "The fire broke out around 9 PM. I stayed on the 11th floor in the A-wing, and the fire broke out in the B-wing. We all got down and were in the building premises for at least three to four hours. It was very dangerous, anything could've happened. Grateful to the almighty and our well-wishers that we are safe."

Reflecting on the impact that the unfortunate situation left on him, he said, "This incident has affected me mentally, and it will take a while to get over it. When you hear of such an incident, you feel for it, but when you are in a similar situation you understand how painful it is."

The fire was limited within the confines of electrical wiring, installations, and household articles present in the flat.

While the fire brigade officials have said the occurrence could have been because of a short circuit, the actual cause is yet to be determined.

The source further revealed, as mentioned in the leading news portal, that there were 5 people residing in the duplex flat. Three of them, along with the servants, escaped unhurt.

The fire officials concluded by saying that the fire fighting system was non-functional in the building.

Additionally, curbing the fire became a little tough because of the condition of the internal staircase.