Twitter Explodes With Love For Bulbbul Star Tripti Dimri

"Pari walked so that Bulbbul could fly," tweeted a fan.

Tripti Dimri in a still from Bulbbul. (courtesy: sugarandsp1ce)

New Delhi:

Actress Tripti Dimri's star-making performance in the Anushka Sharma produced film Bullbbul, has fetched her many fans and the multiple posts on Twitter are proof. After the release of the horror drama Bulbbul on streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday (June 24), Twitter was bombarded with posts praising the film for multiple reasons. To begin with, Tripti Dimri's acting prowess acquired a separate fan base. Secondly, the dreamy cinematography and the background scores also got a big shout out.

A Twitter user described Tripti's performance in the film as "stunning."

"Haven't seen a more perfect ensemble cast in a while," tweeted a fan of the show. Referring to Anushka Sharma's 2017 film horror film Pari, the fan wrote: "Also, have to say this, Pari walked so that Bulbbul could fly."

Here's what another fan of Tripti had to say.

"Her transition from Innocent, vulnerable young girl to the confident & bold woman was just a great piece of acting," read another tweet.

Tripti Dimri's acting prowess aside, the powerfully feminist film also got shout out from a section of the Internet.

It wasn't just Twitter that was mighty impressed with Tripti's performance. Film critics shared a similar school of thought. Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Bulbbul 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "On the acting front, Tripti Dimri justifies the top billing with a performance that blends the coquettish with the mysterious in fine, enigmatic harmony. Parambrata Chattopadhyay upstages Avinash Tiwary just a tad at times, but the two actors pull their weight in tandem quite effectively in the frequent run-ins that their characters have."

Tripti Dimri played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys. Bulbbul was one of the nine new original films announced by Netflix from India in 2018. The film also features Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose and Paoli Dam.

Bulbbul

