Bulbbul Review: Tripti Dimri Justifies Top Billing In Feminist Fable

Tripti Dimri in a still from Bulbbul. (Image courtesy: Netflix_in)

Cast: Paoli Dam, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Avinash Tiwary

Director: Anvita Dutt

Rating: 3 Stars

A dark, blood-soaked, free-floating feminist fable, Bulbbul, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz for Netflix, is set in the sprawling palace of a late 19th century Bengali aristocrat. The edifice is nestled on the edge of a haunted forest. Amidst a series of killings of men in the village, fear of a demon-woman (with her feet twisted all the way around) hangs over the sparsely populated area.

Despite the classic set-up, this ghost story does not go wholly by the genre playbook. Debutante writer-director Anvita Dutt renders the horror tale not so much as a regular cut-and-slash paranormal revenge thriller as a story of women wronged in a time when popular fascination for the occult was at its peak and gender disparity at its nadir. One presumes that it is only the theme that has necessitated the period setting and the film isn't suggesting that patriarchy is a thing of the past.

Bulbbul uses an expressionistic, painterly palette that goes back and forth between a muted bluish tinge and an unsettling riot of crimson (complete with a moon that turns blood red when a pivotal plot point demands), and between the glow of warm daylight to the ominous, goosebumps-inducing blurry hues of the night, to create a stylistic canvas aimed at preparing the audience for a yarn that cannot do without a willing, instantaneous suspension of disbelief.

A still from the film Bulbbul. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

The suspension of disbelief may not be entirely willing but since there is more method than madness in Bulbbul, the film has a great deal of meat to bite into. This quality is accentuated by the subdued tone of the fairy tale despite its distressing core, a slew of restrained performances and a background score (Amit Trivedi) that revels in staying in the background and flowing gently into the heart of the film instead of seeking to overwhelm the soundtrack.

When a horse-carriage rides through the forest or a hunting party ventures deep into the dense jungle in search of game, the eerie atmosphere is sometimes thick with fear and foreboding. Yet, barring a few startling, blood-curdling shrieks and an occasion or two when the demon-woman asserts her presence without letting on who she really is, Bulbbul does not overly rely on the conventions of a supernatural fantasy until it is time for the climax.

The first few sequences of the film revolve around a wedding in 1881. A child-bride, whose aalta-adorned feet we see dangling from a tree in the opening shot, leaves the safety of her parental home and ventures forth into the world well before she has any way of knowing what awaits her.

A still from the film Bulbbul. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

On the way, the girl, Bulbbul (Ruchi Mahajan), wakes up, looks lost and calls out to her pishima (aunt). Satya (Varun Paras Buddhadev), a boy her age sitting in front of her in the palanquin, tells her a 'scary' story about a witch and a princess to divert her attention. An instant bond develops between the two.

The joyless manor house of Bulbbul's husband, Indranil (Rahul Bose), is a gilded cage. The girl's life is made worse by the presence of Indranil's mentally unstable twin Mahendra (Rahul Bose) and his manipulative wife Binodini (Paoli Dam), who is much older than Bulbbul but is as much a victim of patriarchy as the new bride that she must now address as Badi Bahu.

Cut to 20 years later. A grown-up Satya (Avinash Tiwary), who has been away for five years, returns home on a horse-drawn carriage. It is night. The forest is drenched in ominous red. The coachman (Vishwanath Chatterjee) warns the young man of the dangers that lurk on the trees. But Satya, a man of a sceptical disposition, has no patience for such rustic superstitions.

His meeting with long-lost soulmate Bulbbul (Tripti Dimri) reveals the depth of their relationship. Satya is however no longer the sole source of joy for Bulbbul. Sudip (Parambrata Chattopadhyay), her personal physician, has over the years drifted close to her and has free access to her inner chamber much to the chagrin of her childhood companion.