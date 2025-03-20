Rahul Bose On Being Paid A Fraction Of What Kareena Kapoor Was Offered In <i>Chameli</i>: "I Was The Starlet, She Was The Star"

The 2004 film Chameli directed by Sudhir Mishra, was led by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Bose. To date, it is considered one of the finest performances delivered by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recently, Rahul Bose was present at Mardon Wali Baat, a national conference on men, masculinities and gender-based violence. He revealed how he was only paid a fraction of what Kareena was paid for Chameli. He also added how it was because Kareena could bring in more audience.

As reported by PTI, Rahul said, "Men have also been starlets, and I am a shining example of that... I was the starlet in Chameli, and Kareena was the star; she gets more people into the theatre even today than I would. Simple as that. I was paid a fraction of what Kareena was paid. It's completely logical... I am never the guy who brings people into the theatre."

Speaking about pay disparity, Rahul shared, "I have produced two films. I would not pay me more than what I got. So I don't buy this (gender pay disparity); the film industry is super equitable in that way. You get the money, you get paid, you don't get the money, you get paid less."

Some of Rahul Bose's most celebrated films are Mr and Mrs Iyer, Anuranan, Antaheen, Jhankaar Beats, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Shaurya.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan had Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again release in theatres, in 2024. While she was highly appreciated for The Buckingham Murders, the other two releases were commercial hits.